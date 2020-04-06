We will defeat coronavirus: Army chief

TEHRAN - Army Chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi has said that Iran will defeat the coronavirus.

“With the help of God and the people’s efforts and cooperation, we will defeat the coronavirus,” he said during a phone conversation on Monday with Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani.

Mousavi also wished recovery for Larijani who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The public relations department of the Majlis issued a statement on Thursday announcing that Larijani had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Following certain symptoms, he was tested for the coronavirus and since the test was positive, he is now in quarantine and under treatment,” the statement said.

In a message to Larijani, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron has said that the coronavirus pandemic will be defeated through collective efforts.

Speakers of the People’s Council of Syria and State Duma also sent separate messages to Larijani, wishing him to recover.

In separate phone calls, Chief of the Guardian Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati and the council’s spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei also wished Larijani quick recovery.

The Health Ministry announced on Monday, April 9, that so far 60,500 Iranian citizens have tested positive for the virus. It also said of this figure 3,739 have died.

NA/PA