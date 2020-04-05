Palestine’s Haniyeh expresses solidarity with Iranians in coronavirus fight

TEHRAN - Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas)'s Political Bureau, has expressed solidarity with the Iranian people in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In a phone conversation with Ali Akbar Velyati, the top adviser to the Leader for international affairs on Sunday, Haniyeh wished success for the Iranians in the struggle to contain the deadly coronavirus.

Velayati hoped the coronavirus would be eradicated soon.

Also, in a phone call with Mohammad Javad Zarif on March 21, Haniyeh had announced the Palestinian nation’s solidarity with Iran in their campaign to contain the coronavirus.

He also condemned the United States’ anti-Iran sanctions and called for lifting them.

As of Sunday, April 5, 58,226 Iranians have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,603 lost their lives.

NA/PA