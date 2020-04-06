Non-oil GDP growth at 0.9% in last autumn: SCI

TEHRAN- Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has announced that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), excluding the oil sector, has registered a growth rate of 0.9 percent in the autumn of the past Iranian calendar year, Mehr news agency reported.

It is while last month the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had put the GDP growth at 1.2 percent for the mentioned season, which is the third quarter of the Iranian year.

“The country’s economic performance shows that despite maximum pressure imposed by the U.S. sanctions, Iran’s economy has achieved good results in the framework of the production boom strategy outlined by the leader of the Islamic Revolution”, Hemmati wrote in an Instagram post at that time.

CBI put the growth for the country’s agriculture, industry, construction, and services sectors at 7.8 percent, 7 percent, and 1.2 percent, respectively for the mentioned quarter.

