“International Sensory Assassin Network” pops up at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – American writer Mary Ting’s novel “ISAN: International Sensory Assassin Network” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Arezu Mahmudian is the translator of the book, which has been released by Tandis Publications.

Written in 2018, the fantasy fiction book tells the story of Ava, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a world that is devastated by meteors.

Struggling to survive, Ava ends up in juvenile detention, until she is selected for a new life. She must be injected with an experimental serum and the results will be life changing. To receive the serum, which is supposed to make her better, Ava agrees to join a program controlled by ISAN, the International Sensory Assassin Network.

While on a mission, she is abducted by a rebel group led by Rhett. Rhett told her that they have a history and her entire past is a lie perpetuated by ISAN to ensure her compliance. Unsure of who to trust, Ava must decide if her strangely familiar captor is her enemy or her savior, and time is running out.

The book has won several awards, including Benjamin Franklin Awards in Science Fiction and Fantasy, American Fiction Awards in Science Fiction: Post-Apocalyptic and International Book Awards in Science Fiction.

Photo: Copies of the Persian version of American writer Mary Ting’s novel “ISAN: International Sensory Assassin Network” are on display in a bookstore in Tehran.

