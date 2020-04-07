Cartoonist Ali Derakhshi making animation series on coronavirus 

TEHRAN – Iranian cartoonist and animator Ali Derakhshi is making a series to teach people how to follow health protocols during the home quarantine.

Entitled “COVID 19 Seconds”, the series is composed of fifteen 19-seconds episodes, Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), which is the producer of the animated series, announced on Tuesday.

The main character of the series is a lion that has to stay home due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Several other Iranian artists have also produced animations on coronavirus – COVID-19 to raise people’s awareness of the disease and to entertain children who have been quarantined in their homes over the past month.

Iran’s Saba Animation Center is producing an animation series titled “Coronavirus” reminding people of tips to prevent spreading coronavirus.

Pejman Malmir, Hesam Javaheri, Behnam Berenji and Azadeh Nikbar are the directors of the 26-episode series.

Iranian cartoonist Jamal Rahmati also announced that he has used characters from Persian poet Ferdowsi’s magnum opus, the Shahnameh, to make an animation series named “The Seven Adventures of Coronavirus” on coronavirus.

Photo: Iranian cartoonist and director Ali Derakhshi in an undated photo

ABU/MMS