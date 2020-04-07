Zarif says Iran does not need charity from Trump

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that Iran is rich in human and natural resources and does not need charity from U.S. President Donald Trump to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Iran is rich in human & natural resources. We don’t need charity from @realDonaldTrump —who’s forced to buy ventilators from sources he’s sanctioned,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

He added, “What we want is for him to STOP preventing Iran from selling oil & other products, buying its needs & making & receiving payments.”

Iran has said the lifting of U.S. sanctions would help it in the fight against COVID-19, but expressed skepticism that the White House would agree to such a move.

“American leaders are lying. ... If they want to help Iran, all they need to do is to lift sanctions. ... Then we can deal with the coronavirus outbreak,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech in March.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 62,589, of whom 3,872 have died and 27,039 recovered.

NA/PA

