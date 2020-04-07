Iranian writer’s “Hannah” teaching world's children about coronavirus  

TEHRAN – Iranian writer Ali-Asghar Seidabadi (Seyyedabadi) has recently authored a book named “Hannah, Our Hero” to teach children around the world how to take care of themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Illustrated by his daughter Ghazaleh, the book has been translated into English, Italian, French and German, he has announced on his official website.

The book was authored when the home quarantine began in Iran with the Iranian New Year holiday on March 20.

In a preface to the book, Seidabadi refers to some books written on coronavirus – COVID-19 by Chinese and American authors during the coronavirus pandemic and added, “They were useful books but for me, the social aspects of the event and its effect on our lives and tolerating the situation was more important than how to tackle and get rid of the virus.”

“Hannah, Our Hero” is about several children including Hannah that go to visit their uncle, Bahman, who doesn’t know that he is infected with COVID-19. All children are infected, but Hannah escapes uninfected due to her care about the tips for dealing with coronavirus.

All versions of the book are available for download on Seidabadi’s official website http://aliseidabadi.ir.

The book was translated into Italian by Shabnam Kasrai. Farshid Sadatsharifi and Sara Louise Anderson are the translators of the English and French versions. The German and French versions have been rendered by Zahra Nurbakhsh.

Photo: Front cover of the English version Iranian children’s writer Ali-Asghar Seidabadi’s latest book “Hannah, Our Hero”.

MMS/RM

