Iran’s “Little Black Fish” among Istanbul mayor’s favorite books for home quarantine  

TEHRAN – Iranian writer Samad Behrangi’s “Little Black Fish” (“Kucuk Kara Balik”) are among the three books Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has wanted Turkish people to read during the home quarantine.

“Yaban” by Turkish writer Yakup Kadri Karaosmanoglu and “Onsozunu Prof. Dr. Ilber Ortayli’nin yazdigi 100. yilinda Istanbul’un …Gunleri” by Nur Bilge Criss are the other books, an online bookstore owned by the Istanbul Municipality announced last week.

Originally published in 1968, the short story “Little Black Fish” is about a fish that lives in a small stream and wants to live a life with aspirations and purpose. He embarks on an eye-opening journey with the spirit of a dreamer experiencing an awakening, but in the process, the path leads him to wisdom, courage, awareness and the study of complex social relations.

Several translations of the book by Ilknur Ozdemir, Umut Uyurkulak and several other Turkish translators have so far been published by the Turkish publishers.

Photo: Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu holds a copy of the Turkish version of “Little Black Fish” in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW