Imam Khomeini Refinery produces 5b liters of euro-4 gasoline in a year

TEHRAN – Managing Director of Iran’s Imam Khomeini Oil Refining Company said the refinery produced over 5 billion liters of Euro-4 quality gasoline during the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), Shana reported.

Following the National Iranian Oil Product Distribution Company (NIOPDC)’s general policies, we managed to produce 5.2 billion liters of Euro-4 quality gasoline, 612 million liters of Euro-5 gasoline and 3.8 billion liters of gas oil to play a significant role in the country’s fuel supply in the past calendar year, Gholamhossein Ramezanpour said.

Located in Markazi province in central Iran, Imam Khomeini refinery is one of the country’s top refineries.

In the past few years, Iranian think-tanks and energy experts have been repeatedly stating that the country should increase its refining capacity in order to lessen the economy’s reliance on crude sales. In this regard, one of the main strategies of the National Iranian Oil Company in recent years has been focusing on the country’s refineries.

The NIOPDC reports indicate that the country’s daily gasoline production has witnessed a significant increase in the past few years.

Back in August 2019, chairman of the Association of Iranian Refining Companies announced that gasoline production in Iran exceeded 100 million liters per day.

The country has achieved total self-reliance in gasoline production and the surplus production is exported to neighboring countries, Nasser Ashouri told IRIB.

After the implementation of the gasoline rationing scheme in November 2019, Iranian refineries have been able to export up to 30 million liters of gasoline every day.

In mid-November 2019, The Iranian government started rationing of subsidized gasoline and increased fuel prices as part of a plan to reduce the energy subsides to use the revenue for supporting underprivileged families.

EF/MA