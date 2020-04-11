New Zealand festival spotlights films by Iranian women  

TEHRAN – A lineup of movies by Iranian women filmmakers has been reviewed in a special program organized by the Show Me Shorts Film Festival in Auckland, New Zealand, the organizers have announced.

Seven films selected by Iranian filmmaker Ghasideh Golmakani were screened during the program from April 7 to 9.

This event was broadcast online due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a special link and password available for ticket holders to view on the night of the program.

“The Derive” by Tanin Torabi, “Hanged” by Roqieh Tavakkoli, “Ascribed Achievements” by Samaneh Shojaei and “Red Dress, No Straps” by Maryam Mohajer are among the films.

The lineup also included “Limbo” by Ghasideh Golmakani, “The Fried Fish” by Leila Khalilzadeh and “Lady with Flower Head” by Sara Tabizadeh.

The Show Me Shorts Film Festival will be organized from October 3 to 21.

Photo: A poster for a review program for movies by Iranian woman filmmakers organized by the Show Me Shorts Film Festival in Auckland, New Zealand.

