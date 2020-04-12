“Don’t Touch Anything” to compete in Vienna Shorts

TEHRAN – “Don’t Touch Anything”, a production of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society directed by Arghavan Heidaroleslam, will be competing in the Vienna International Shorts (VIS) running online from May 28 to June 2, the organizers have announced.

The film is about a woman who is suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and she is expecting a guest.

The 17th edition of the festival has received more than 5,000 submissions, and 57 films from 27 countries will be competing in the international competition section.

Photo: A scene from “Don’t Touch Anything” directed by Arghavan Heidaroleslam.

