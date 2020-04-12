Top Iranian scholar Hassan Anusheh passes away at 75

TEHRAN – Eminent Iranian scholar Hassan Anusheh, whose research contributed enormously to several Persian encyclopedias, died of cancer on Saturday at 75.

From 2005 to 2016 he was the director of a team of scholars that wrote “The Persian Language and Literature Encyclopedia”.

“Shiism Encyclopedia” alone carries about 3,000 articles by Anusheh, who also translated dozens of books, including George G. Cameron’s “History of Early Iran”, Clifford Edmund Bosworth’s “The Later Ghaznavids” and “The History of the Saffarids of Sistan and the Maliks of Nimruz”, into Persian.

He was also the translator of “The Cambridge History of Iran” that has been authored by a number of scholars such as Ilya Gershevitch, Ehsan Yarshater and Richard N. Frye.

The death of Anusheh, who was a member of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature, came as a shock to cultural figures and officials.

In a message of condolences published on Sunday, the director of the academy, Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, said, “He was a prolific scholar who left a rich cultural legacy around the world by his studies on Persian literature and history.”

“He was one of the outstanding Iranologists of our time who had embellished his knowledge and wisdom with his humility and respect for morals,” Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi said in his message of condolences published on Sunday.

Former culture minister Ahmad Masjed-Jamei, who is a member of the Tehran City Council, also issued a message of condolences.

“He was an Iranologist who did his best nonstop in the field of Persian literature; the fruits of his research are invaluable works that introduce the supremacy of Persian literature to the world,” he wrote in the message.

Photo: Eminent Iranologist Hassan Anusheh in an undated photo. (IBNA/Sobhan Farajvan)

MMS/YAW

