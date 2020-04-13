Tehran concert hall dedicated to charity group producing face masks 

TEHRAN – The Rudaki Foundation in Tehran has dedicated its Hafez Hall to a charity team producing face masks for health workers combatting the coronavirus outbreak.

The charity team was established over the few past days by a number of actors and musicians in collaboration with the foundation to promote the motto “We Defeat Coronavirus with Solidarity”, actor Hamid Sharifzadeh, who is in charge of the team, told the Persian service of MNA on Sunday.

“Some of the employees of the foundation and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance are also collaborating in the project as volunteers,” he said.

“Our friends in the Art Bureau also announced their readiness to participate actively in the charity event, however, the number of sewing machines was too few,” he added.

“A team of medical staff members under the supervision of the Health Ministry sterilized the hall and the products, and the workers were tested for some diseases beforehand,” he noted.

“We are also watching the process of the sterilization and distribution [of masks] in Tehran, however, we are planning to dispatch the masks to other provinces such as Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran,” he concluded.

The charity team has the potential to produce about 10,000 masks a day.

In addition, a number of puppet makers and artists have begun producing face shields designed to offer protection from the new virus.

The face shields are being produced at the House of Dolls in Tehran and have been distributed in the remote areas of the country.

Photo: Charity workers produce face masks during the coronavirus pandemic at Tehran’s Hafez Hall on April 12, 2020.

