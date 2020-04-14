Over 860 historical objects seized in Zanjan

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have confiscated 865 historical objects in northwestern Zanjan province, during the past Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20).

About 50 people were also detained in this regard, provincial tourism chief Amir Arjmand announced on Tuesday, CHTN reported.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

Photo: File photo depicts various types of excavation equipment seized by Iranian police.

ABU/MG

