Golestan tourist sites available online

TEHRAN – Over 420 tourist attractions in the northern province of Golestan can be visited online, said provincial tourism chief Ahmad Tajari, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

Golestan Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department has produced several videos, photos and video clips to introduce the province’s historical sites, natural sights and handicrafts, he added.

He also said that the project aims at promoting virtual trips to people who are in home quarantine over the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Golestan is reportedly embracing some 2,500 historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – amongst its most famous.

Narratives say the tower has influenced various subsequent designers of tomb towers and other cylindrical commemorative structures both in the region and beyond. The UNESCO comments that tower bears testimony to the cultural exchange between Central Asian nomads and the ancient civilization of Iran.

