Publishers organize online exhibitions to fill in for Tehran Intl. Book Fair  

TEHRAN – Dozens of Iranian publishers have showcased their latest offerings in a movement to fill in for the Tehran International Book Fair, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Books have been exhibited at special discounts on the publishers’ websites in the movement entitled “We Bring the Book Fair into Your Homes”.

Among the publishers are the Islamic Revolution Document Center and Islamic Revolution Publications, which is affiliated with the Institute for Preserving and Publishing the Works of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The online exhibitions were launched on Tuesday and will run until April 24.

The 33rd Tehran International Book Fair was scheduled to be held from April 14 to 24, but it was postponed to a time after the holy month of Ramadan due to the new virus epidemic. Ramadan will probably begin on April 24 and end on May 23.

Photo: Islamic Revolution Publications’ poster for the movement “We Bring the Book Fair into Your Homes”.

