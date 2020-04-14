Iranian musicians honored at Global Music Awards

TEHRAN – Three Iranian musicians have been honored at the Global Music Awards, the organizers have announced.

Vocalist Abdolhossein Mokhtabad won a gold medal for his song “Az Sharm Dar Hejabam” (“I’m Acutely Embarrassed”).

Composer Ahmad Mirmasumi received a silver medal for his album “Caressing the Moments” and musician Shahin Yusefzamani was awarded a bronze medal for his album “Morning”.

“What the world needs now is love, sweet love,” the organizers wrote in a statement after announcing the winners.

“Music is more important than ever; call your family members and friends and sing or play a tune. Music is love. Be safe; the world is beautiful,” they added.

Eight other musicians were also awarded gold medals. Among them are American composer Douglas Knehans and American-Italian mezzo-soprano vocalist Benedetta Orsi.

Photo: Cover of vocalist Abdolhossein Mokhtabad’s album “Shadow of the Friend” that features his song “Az Sharm Dar Hejabam”.

