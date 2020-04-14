IKAC utilizing disinfection machines in combat with coronavirus

TEHRAN - Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC), which comprises Imam Khomeini International Airport, has started using various disinfection machines for passengers, baggages and cargos to help combat the coronavirus, IKAC News reported on Tuesday.

“Since COVID-19 has spread in our country, we have decided to disinfect passengers and transit areas every day. In this regard, we have bought three disinfecting machines for passengers, baggages and cargos in cooperation with Iranian knowledge-based companies as part of a set of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Imam Khomeini International Airport,” IKAC CEO Mohammad Mahdi Karbalaei said.

Every time that passengers want to travel by plane, they should pass check-in queues which are now being designed to provide a 1.5-meter distance between people at all times. Then they pass the disinfecting machines. This is the first time disinfecting machines are being used in Iranian airports.

“Though many carriers have temporarily stopped flights or suspended routes to affected regions due to decline in demand, our airlines have started to adopt measures to help curb the spread of the virus through global travels by introducing measures like limiting in-flight services, disinfecting aircraft, equipping crew with face masks, and conducting temperature checks before allowing passengers to board planes.”

Located 30 kilometers southwest of the Iranian capital, IKAC is one of the two major commercial airports serving Tehran. It is also the busiest international air passenger gateway to the country.

