Lesser-known Iranian province prepared to jumpstart tourism after coronavirus

TEHRAN – The tourism sector of Iran’s southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is prepared to improve quickly after coronavirus crisis ends, provincial tourism chief Mohammad Hosseinzadeh said on Wednesday, ISNA reported.

He also noted that innovative plans and programs and various cultural festivals are being organized to attract tourists and travelers to the alluring destinations of the province.

The tourism sector of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province has taken 150 billion rials (over $3 million) hit from the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) over the last two months.

Not in tourist radar, the western province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according data announced by provincial tourism department.

Over the past couple of weeks, Iran has limited travel between its cities in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Domestic travel in Iran traditionally reaches its climax from mid-March to early April, a time corresponding to the Persian New Year (Noruz) holidays. Iranians made 74 million overnight stays in their domestic trips during the Noruz holidays last year, which showed a 20 percent increase year on year.

As of Feb 23, Iran temporarily closed cultural heritage museums and historical sites across the country in a preventive measure amid fears of coronavirus outbreak.



ABU/MG