Persian novel “Deceased of the Green Garden” published in Azerbaijan 

TEHRAN – Iranian writer Mohammadreza Bairami’s novel “The Deceased of the Green Garden” has been published in Azerbaijan.

The book has been published by the Pol Literary and Translation Agency, a Tehran-based institution that translates Iranian books and presents Persian-language publications around the world.

The novel is about a peddler named Balash, who is employed as a radio host due to his beautiful voice. He then begins to work as a reporter for the daily “Azer Baijan”. But the new developments in the central government bring his progress to a halt.

Published by Sureh-Mehr Publications, the book has already been translated into Russian.

Bairami was born in 1965 in northwestern Iran in a village at the foot of Sabalan Mountain. He is the author of more than 30 novels and collections of short stories for which he has received many literary awards.



His credits include “The Smoke behind the Hill”, “The Eagles of Hill Sixty”, “Wolves Aren’t Scared of Snow”, “The Fifth Chapter of Silence”, “The Last Seven Days” and “The Mountain Called Me”.

His novella “Barren” on the blight of war was picked as best novel in 2016 at the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards, Iran’s most lucrative literary award.

Bairami was also selected as Iran’s best writer of the past 40 years in February.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of writer Mohammadreza Bairami’s novel “The Deceased of the Green Garden”.

