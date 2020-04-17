Qazvin tourist attractions available online during coronavirus

TEHRAN – Some 15 tourist attractions in northwestern province of Qazvin can be visited on virtual tours, as the province’s tourism has gone into lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, said provincial tourism chief Alireza Khazaeli, CHTN reported on Thursday.

Several videos have been produced to facilitate online visiting and virtual trips to the province’s historical sites and natural sights during the quarantine time.

Besides visiting various tourist sites including Sa’d-al Saltaneh caravanserai and Ali Qapu Portal, visitors can obtain information about Qazvin’s handicrafts, souvenirs, history, and culture.

Qazvin was once capital the mighty Persian Empire, under Safavids, from 1548 to 98. It is a major tourist destination with a wonderfully restored caravanserai-turned-arts precinct, some quirky museums and a handful of decent eating options. For most travelers, Qazvin is also primarily the staging point for excursions to the famous Castles of the Assassins and trekking in the sensational Alamut Valley.

