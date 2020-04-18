Seljuk-era relics recovered in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Iranian police have recently confiscated four historical objects related to Seljuk era (1037–1194) in Tehran.

Some six fake objects have been recovered as well, provincial tourism chief Parham Janfeshan announced on Saturday, CHTN reported.

The official, however, did not provide more detail about the exact time of the confiscation and probable culprits detained in that regard.

Seljuk, also spelled, Seljuq, was a ruling military family of the Oguz (Ghuzz) Turkic tribes that invaded southwestern Asia in the 11th century and eventually founded an empire that included Mesopotamia, Syria, Palestine, and most of Iran. Their advance marked the beginning of Turkish power in the Middle East.

