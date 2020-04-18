Iranian painter’s “Mass Production” produced 8 years ago resembles image of COVID-19

TEHRAN – “Mass Production”, a painting done by Iranian artist Tara Behbahani for display at the Fifth Beijing International Art Biennale in 2012, surprisingly enough looks closely similar to the novel coronavirus image.

The artist had no idea her artwork painted 8 years ago would one day look like a die-hard virus.



“In my artwork, I have painted people who continue their lives accompanied by an idiotic, startled monster, and today, 8 years later, that unidentified monster has been introduced as ‘COVID-19’,” Tara told the Persian service of ISNA on Saturday.

Tara noted that she did not have the slightest idea about viruses while she was painting “Mass Production”.

“It is a big surprise for me to see how an artist can unconsciously predict and visualize her idea as a painting, which turns into a reality eight years later, leaving the world in fear and horror,” she added.

“I created the painting in 2012 based on the main topic of the biennial, ‘Future and Reality’. Despite my other works that are full of colors, this painting intends to focus on the dark side of the world by depicting other aspects of the globe,” she said.

“No matter how much we try to show the bright side of the world, there still remains the dark side, and the dark and negative sides might even grow more, and more, that is, they can even grow so big that they will swallow people,” she said.

The biennial took place at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing from September 28 to October 22, 2012, displaying works by 261 international artists.

Photo: An image of “Mass Production” by the Iranian artist Tara Behbahani.

RM/MMS/YAW