Iranian museums to receive free internet in bid to draw more audiences

TEHRAN – All cultural heritage museums and sites across Iran will be provided with free internet access as part of a government initiative to attract more audiences, Mehr reported on Friday.

In the first phase of the program, all Tehran museums are scheduled to be equipped with the free-of-charge internet for a month, the report said.

The privilege has so far been granted to the National Museum of Iran, the Glassware and Ceramic Museum of Iran (Abgineh Museum), and all other museums located around Tehran’s historical Mashq (parade) Square.

The initiative came after Iranian museums and historical sites were ruled shut down, losing potential visitors over the fears of coronavirus pandemic.

In February, Iran started temporarily closing cultural heritage museums and historical sites in a preventive measure to help curb the virus outbreak.

No official celebrations or public gatherings, even the pre-scheduled ones, were held during the two-week Noruz holidays (started March 20). Moreover, all museums (and historical sites that are affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts) have remained closed until further notice.

AFM/MG