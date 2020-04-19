Weekly growth in IME’s worth, weight of traded commodities

TEHRAN- The value and weight of goods traded at Iran’s Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed the growth of 40 and 44 percent, respectively, during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IME Public Relations Department reported.

As reported, 763,000 tons of commodities worth $785 million were traded at this market over the past week.

Last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of the IME, 257,320 tons of various products worth close to $390 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 251,870 tons of steel, 4,120 tons of copper, 1,000 tons of aluminum, 180 tons of zinc and 150 tons of molybdenum concentrates were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of the IME, 505,434 tons of different commodities with a total value of $395 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 149,500 tons of VB feed stock, 157,777 tons of bitumen, 79,327 tons of polymer products, 27,752 tons of chemical products, 43,500 tons of lube cut oil, 1,327 tons of base oil, 500 tons of slaps waxes, 300 tons of insulation as well as 45,420 tons of sulfur were traded.

Moreover, 250 tons of various commodities were traded on the side market of IME.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).