Plays by Polish writer Stanislaw Witkiewicz translated into Persian 

TEHRAN – Stage actor and director Ali Shams has translated three plays by Polish writer Stanislaw Ignacy Witkiewicz into Persian.

“The Pragmatists” (1919), “Country House” (1921) and “The New Deliverance” (1920) have been translated from the Italian versions of the books, Shams told the Persian service of MNA on Sunday.

“This is the first time works by the Polish writer commonly known as Witkacy has been translated into Persian,” he said.

“It is quite a big surprise for me that no book or article by this influential theatrical figure of the 20th century has been published in the country,” he noted.

“Fortunately I had this chance to work on the books during the home quarantine. These books help one to learn more about the writer and the theater of the 20th century,” he said.

“The three plays will be published in one book and I am planning to introduce Witkiewicz in an article in an introduction to the book,” he said.

He added that Witkiewicz is believed to be one of the influential theatrical figures in his time and has had a great impact on theater afterwards.

Polish theater director Tadeusz Kantor, Romanian-French playwright Eugene Ionesco and Irish avant-garde writer Samuel Beckett have made allusions to Witkiewicz in their works.

His influence can be traced in works like Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” or Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot”.

Photo: A self-portrait by Stanislaw Witkiewicz in 1938.

