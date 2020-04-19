“Untimely” named best at Kansas City FilmFest 

TEHRAN – “Untimely” by Iranian director Puya Eshtehardi has won the Best World Cinema Feature Award at the Kansas City FilmFest International, which ran online from April 13 to 19, the organizers have announced.

“Untimely” is about Hamin, a young private doing his military service in a watchtower on the border of Iran and Pakistan. Impatient for a day off to attend his sister’s wedding ceremony, he gets into a fight with his commander.

“Potluck” co-directed by Olivia Squires and Jared Goudsmit from the U.S. received the award for Best Heartland High School Student Short at the festival.

The award for Best Heartland Narrative Short was given to “Mildred’s Crime Show” by American director Joshua Leonard.

Photo: A scene from “Untimely” by director Pouya Eshtehardi.

