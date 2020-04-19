Zarif to Trump: Iran will be exporting ventilators ‘in a few months’

TEHRAN – In a tweet on Sunday addressed to President Donald Trump whose administration has even refused to relax illegal sanctions against Iran amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will be exporting ventilators in a few months.

Zarif advises Trump that what he needs to do is to avoid pressuring other countries who wish to have normal relations, including economic and trade ties, with Iran.

“Iran will be EXPORTING ventilators in a few months, @realdonaldtrump. All you need to do is stop interfering in the affairs of other nations; mine especially. And believe me, we do not take advice from ANY American politician,” Zarif wrote.

Refusing to lift illegal sanctions, even while Iran is battling the deadly new virus, Trump has said Iran can request the U.S. for humanitarian aid.



In response, Zarif said Iran is rich in human and natural resources and does not need “charity” from Trump to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Iran is rich in human & natural resources. We don’t need charity from @realDonaldTrump —who’s forced to buy ventilators from sources he’s sanctioned,” Zarif tweeted on April 7.

He added, “What we want is for him to STOP preventing Iran from selling oil & other products, buying its needs & making & receiving payments.”

Iran’s Deputy President for Scientific Affairs Sorena Sattari unveiled six products in the field of diagnosing, screening and combating the new coronavirus during a ceremony at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran on Friday.

According to Press TV, one of the Iranian-manufactured products was the Traffic and Disinfection Gate, which prevents the spread of pathogens by sanitizing individuals and vehicles, and facilitates the detection of body temperature using a temperature detection sensor as well as measuring blood oxygen saturation percentage.

The Ozone Generator, equipped with an ozone measuring sensor, is a device that has the ability to disinfect the air and produce ozone on-site, without using chemicals.

The other product unveiled at the ceremony was Nano Shield, a protective shield with high flexibility that has been specifically designed and manufactured to suit the demands of the Iranian medical staff.

Sattari also unveiled three molecular detection kits for the coronavirus — COVID-19 Quick Diagnosis Kit, COVID-19 Disease Management System and TAK App (Nutrition, Immunity, Corona).

NA/PA