IIDCYA to stream “Bald Pigeon Fancier”

TEHRAN – The Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) will screen “Bald Pigeon Fancier” on its portal on Monday.

Directed by Sadeq Javadi in 2011, the acclaimed animated film is based on a story of the same title written by Iranian writer Samad Behrangi in 1966.

The story that criticizes the widening gap between the rich and the poor in the 1960’s Iran is about a relationship between a princess and a poor bald man who lives with his old mother, a goat and several pigeons.

The film was named best animated film in 2010 during the 8th Tehran International Animation Festival, which was organized by the IIDCYA.

The movie will available for 24 hours on the IIDCYA portal omid.kpf.ir.

The film is screened in line with a program started by the IIDCYA in early March to entertain children during home quarantine due to the new coronavirus epidemic in the country.

Photo: A scene from director Sadeq Javadi’s animated film “Bald Pigeon Fancier”.

