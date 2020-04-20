 Kish Island, a Unique Role Model for Passing Coronavirus Crisis

Forgiving claims and rental fee of trade and service centers as well as cooperation of public and private sectors for passing coronavirus crisis on Kish Island can be considered as a unique and unparalleled role model for other parts of the country.

From the beginning of the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country, investors and those who are active in the economic sector of the country set up a campaign to combat coronavirus. While launching a campaign to reducer forgive rental fees in more than 1,000 trade and services units, they embarked on providing and sending suitable medicines from Germany for treatment and recovery of coronavirus patients, amounting to 20 billion rials.

In addition, economic activists on Kish Island embarked on providing numerous hospital equipment such as face mask, coronavirus test kit, medical gloves, medical gowns, and disinfectants, amounting to over 10 billion rials, in this period.

In another humanitarian move, the private sector on Kish Island in cooperation with Kish Free Zone Organization purchased an advanced coronavirus diagnostic device, amounting to 13 billion rials, as a joint venture.

This coronavirus fast diagnosis test kit was delivered to Kish Hospital which is able to diagnose positivity or negativity of coronavirus within three hours.

After Tehran’s Masih Daneshvari Hospital, this diagnostic test device was provided to Kish Hospital. In addition to setting up Coronavirus Economic Headquarters, Kish Free Zone Organization embarked on forgiving rental fee of lessees of trade, service and welfare units up to the end of Iranian month of Ordibehesht (June 21).

Moreover, Kish Free Zone Organization embarked on distributing more than 20,000 disinfectants between inhabitants and residents of Kish Island.

Distribution of 20 tons of red meat, as well as 20 tons of rice among underprivileged and low-income families, are of the other salient philanthropic and humanitarian measures taken by the Organization.