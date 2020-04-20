Iran’s national museum holds online exhibitions

TEHRAN – The National Museum of Iran has launched online visits and virtual tours of its temporary exhibitions, the director of the museum Jebrael Nokandeh said on Monday, ILNA reported.

“Spanish Archaeological Heritage”, an exhibition displaying about 300 relics date back to the Paleolithic era, and “Human and Sea”, showcasing Over 160 relics, date from prehistorical times to the Islamic era related to maritime culture, are among the exhibits available on Arawin application.

Earlier this month, the museum arranged virtual tours of its centuries-old objects, as all the museums are on lockdown for over a month due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The National Museum of Iran is somewhat chockfull of priceless relics that represent various eras of the country’s rich history. Its structure was completed in 1928 based on the design by French architect André Godard who was also an archaeologist and historian of French and Middle Eastern Art.

