World Earth Day: online seminar to convene global climate change experts

TEHRAN – The Institute of Environmental Science and Technology, affiliated to the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), will host international environment experts in an online seminar on April 21-23.

Speakers from Australia, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Germany, Turkey, Granada, and Pakistan will speak at the virtual conference coinciding with the 50th anniversary of World Earth Day, IRNA reported.

Organized by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology in the Iranian city of Karaj, the event will be attended by prominent international figures in the fields of environment, agriculture, and business.

The global impact of the coronavirus pandemic, education, water crisis, nature conservation policies and their impact on the economy and livelihoods will be discussed in the conference.

Observed annually on April 22, Earth Day seizes all the tools and actions, big and small, to change lives and world, not for one day, but forever.

The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge, but also the vast opportunities, of action on climate change, have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary.

Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable.

FB/MG