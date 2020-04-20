Sadi National Day: constantly hectic mausoleum records unprecedented lockdown

TEHRAN – Photos depict mausoleum of Sheikh Muslih od-Din Sadi Shirazi, known by his pen name Sadi, being deserted amid COVID-19 pandemic on April 20, which marks the national day of the 13th-century Iranian poet.

Thousands of Iranians and foreign nationals traditionally convene at the scenic mausoleum to celebrate the day that marks the completion of his Gulistan (The Rose Garden), a major work of the classical Persian literature.

Similar scenes of shuttered places have played out in nearly all museums, historical sites and touristic destinations across the country as the tourism ministry has announced restrictions to help contain the virus.

AFM/MG