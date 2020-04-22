AFC Champions League to go ahead: Windsor John

TEHRAN - Windsor John, general secretary of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), said that the confederation is determined for the AFC Champions League to go ahead.

The football events are postponed in Asia the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Saudi Arabian newspaper arriyadiyah, Windsor John has said the competition will be played since they still have time.

“The competition will resume in August and AFC consider playing the rest of the competition in single-legged format,” he said.

Asked him about the resumption of the domestic leagues, the AFC top official said, “Asia is a big continent and the Asian countries differ in terms of conditions, so we let the local authorities to take decision about their leagues,” Windsor John.

The Champions League, the region’s premier club competition, and the second-tier AFC Cup were both halted in March as the pandemic’s spread forced governments to impose strict travel restrictions.

FIFA will continue to assess the situation in relation to COVID-19 and will decide whether further changes to the schedule of FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers are required, always with the aim of protecting the health and safety of all individuals involved.