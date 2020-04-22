Shapour Mohammadi appointed new head of MBRI

TEHRAN- Shapour Mohammadi was selected as the new head of Iran’s Monetary and Banking Research Institute (MBRI), IRNA reported.

Central Bank of Iran (CBI)’s Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati appointed Mohammadi to the post, replacing Akbar Komeijani, a CBI deputy governor who was also the acting head of MBRI.

Mohammadi was previously the head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO). He resigned his post in mid-April and Hasan Qalibaf, the former head of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), took the post.

