IRGC’s braveries have foiled conspiracies, says Pezeshkian

TEHRAN — Iranian Deputy Parliament Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the braveries of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have thwarted the conspiracies hatched by Iran’s enemies.

“Without the existence of the dear Guards we were never able to experience security and the Guards caused us to stand up against all the conspiracies hatched by the enemies,” Pezeshkian said on Wednesday at the beginning of an open session of the parliament.

The remarks came as Iran’s military celebrated the anniversary of the IRGC establishment.

The IRGC was established on April 21, 1979, months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, with the order of Imam Khomeini in order to protect the principles, values and ideals of the Revolution.

Pezeshkian congratulated the IRGC forces on the occasion, saying the IRGC is a source of “pride” and “dignity” for the Iranian people.

He also praised the IRGC forces’ presence in all fields, such as helping the quake-hit people and the sick, as well as participating in the country’s construction.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri hailed the IRGC for playing a great role in safeguarding the Islamic Republic in all fronts.

In a message to IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami on Tuesday on the anniversary of the IRGC establishment, General Bagheri called on the Guards to preserve the high status of its readiness in the face of major events.

“I would like to congratulate all the commanders and staff of the Guards and its affiliated organizations on this glorious occasion,” he said.

“I hope with God's grace, and under the wise guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, you continue to increase your capacities and keep your readiness to face major events,” the military chief stated.

The commander of the Civil Defense Organization also described the IRGC as one of the pillars of the country’s national power, saying such power has not been gained easily, therefore it must be defended wholeheartedly.

In his message, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said the IRGC has taken great steps in a path filled with obstacles.

The shortcomings should not be an excuse for attacking and undermining the IRGC because “undermining the Guards is undermining national power,” he said, according to Fars.

MH/PA