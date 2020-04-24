Iran’s UNESCO World Heritage sites available online during Ramadan 

TEHRAN – Iran’s UNESCO World Heritage sites can be visited on virtual tours during the holy month of Ramadan, Mohammad-Hassan Talebian, deputy tourism minister announced on Thursday, IRNA reported.

As the country’s tourism has gone into lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry has decided to arrange virtual tours on the country’s 24 World Heritage sites in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), he added.

Referring to the success of the virtual tours and online visits of the museums and some other tourist attractions during the Persian New Year holiday (Noruz), he expressed his hope that such projects would continue after the end of Ramadan.

“Arg-e Bam” (Bam Citadel) that represents an outstanding example of an ancient fortified settlement, “Bisotun” in western Kermanshah province, which is notable for its Achaemenid-era inscription carved on a limestone cliff, lavish “Golestan Palace” in downtown Tehran which is a masterpiece of the Qajar era (1789 to 1925), and millennium-old “Gonbad-e Qabus” which is a mudbrick tomb tower for Qabus ibn Wushmagir, are among the UNESCO-designated sites in Iran.

ABU/MG

