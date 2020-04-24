Tourist village to come on stream by autumn 

TEHRAN – A new tourist village will be inaugurated by autumn in Tijerd, Abarkuh county, central Yazd province, said provincial tourism chief Hamid Moshtaqian, CHTN reported on Friday.

The tourist village is being constructed by the private sector near a Qajar-era (1789-1925) castle, which is inscribed on Iran’s National Heritage List.

The village will cover 150 ha in area, including two historical castles, two museums, a restaurant, playgrounds, gardens and a helipad as well as 20 nomadic tents.

ABU/MG