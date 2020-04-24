National scheme launched to support the deprived during Ramadan

TEHRAN – A national scheme called “Faithful Aid” was launched across the country on Thursday with the aim of supporting vulnerable groups during the holy month of Ramadan and helping low-income families amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the scheme, about 7 million food packages will be distributed among people in deprived areas by the end of Ramadan.

Families affected by coronavirus lockdowns who need help and are not covered or supported by organizations have been identified and people's aid will be sent to them.

Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij organization which has organized the plan, said that since the outbreak of the coronavirus, people have stood by the officials and once again shown their altruism and empathy.

“The pandemic was a test for all governments and nations. The efficiency and cooperation of the Iranian nation in controlling the virus is exemplary,” he highlighted.

Iranian benefactors and charity organizations have contributed 3.5 trillion rials (around $83 million at an official rate of 42,000 rials) since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak until March 29, Zahra Abedini, Social Security Organization’s deputy director announced on Wednesday.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society has so far collected non-cash public donations worth 376 billion rials (nearly $9 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to counter COVID-19 pandemic in the country, IRCS head Karim Hemmati has announced.

Also, 220 billion rials (about $5.2 million) have been paid in cash by the philanthropists to the IRCS to prevent the spread of the disease, he stated, IRNA reported.

