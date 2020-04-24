Iran helps Venezuela to restart dormant refinery unit

TEHRAN – Iran has sent Venezuela refining materials to help the country’s resume operation at the catalytic cracking unit at the 310,000 barrels-per-day Cardon refinery, Reuters reported, quoting a senior official with Venezuela’s Oil Ministry.

As reported, Erling Rojas, vice-minister for refining and petrochemicals in Venezuela’s Oil Ministry, announced the arrival of the material on his social media on Wednesday.

“Thanks to the support of our allies in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Rojas twitted.

The official did not provide any details about the time of the refinery’s production resumption.

Venezuela is also taking measures to restart the catalyst cracker at the 146,000-barrels-per-day El Palito refinery in central Venezuela.

The cooperation between the two OPEC members is significant since both nations are facing unjust U.S. sanctions.

The mentioned unit of the refinery is essential for the refinery’s gasoline production, the report said.

Venezuela is suffering from an acute shortage of motor fuel due to the near total collapse of its 1.3-million-barrels-per-day refining network after years of underinvestment and lack of maintenance, as well as the U.S. sanctions that have complicated crude-for-gasoline swaps.

EF/MA