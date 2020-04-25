National heritage listing planned for historical mosque 

TEHRAN – The 150-year-old Ab-Anjirak mosque in eastern Tehran is planned to be inscribed on the national list of cultural heritage, provincial tourism chief Lida Hatami said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

The mosque, which was built in late Qajar era (1789–1925) and early Pahlavi period (1925-1979), is one of the 29 historical sites located in the county, she added.

She also noted that the national registration of this mosque and such historical sites can help tourism develop in the region.



ABU/MG

