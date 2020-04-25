Mohammad Motamedi releases songs from album “Monajat” to observe Ramadan 

TEHRAN – Vocalist Mohammad Motamedi has plans to release songs from his album "Monajat" on his Instagram page every day with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

He has chosen the poetry of the Persian poet Sadi and the prayers are named “Praise Be to God”.

The prayers are selected from Motamedi’s album named “Prayers”.

Monajatkhani (prayer reciting) is a style of recitation that has long been practiced during Ramadan and has turned into a major ritual in Ramadan.

Photo: Cover of vocalist Mohammad Motamedi’s album "Monajat".

RM/MMS/YAW