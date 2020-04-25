Ramadan an opportunity to renew solidarity: ambassador

TEHRAN — Iran’s ambassador to France has congratulated Muslims on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, saying Ramadan is an opportunity to renew friendship and solidarity.

“On the occasion of the beginning of Ramadan, I offer my congratulations to all French Muslims,” Qassemi wrote on the official Twitter account of the Iranian mission in France.

He stated that in the light of its spiritual teachings, the month of Ramadan, represents the opportunity to renew friendship, solidarity and empathy.

“During these difficult days when the world faces the pandemic COVID19 pandemic, I wish peace, tranquility, security and health for you and for all the peoples in the world,” Qassemi added.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and a time when Muslims across the world fast during the hours of daylight.

Muslims’ holy book, the Quran, was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) during this month.

Ramadan traditionally begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, which means the start of the holy month cannot be predicted precisely.

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, and the dates of Ramadan, therefore, change each year, subject to the sighting of the moon.

In a statement on Friday, the Leader’s office announced that the new crescent moon of Ramadan could not be sighted on Thursday night in Iran, according to Press TV.

