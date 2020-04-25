“Mr. Happiness” to come to Iranian homes this weekend 

TEHRAN – Director Aryan Rezai plans to stage American writer David Mamet’s play “Mr. Happiness” online for Iranian theater aficionados on Thursday and Friday.

The short monolog takes place in a 1930s radio station, in which a prim, sincere, advice-to-the-lovelorn personality answers the letters people have written him about their troubles of the heart.

Afshin Hashemi will perform the monolog translated into Persian by Mohammad Monem.

All the money raised by the performances will go to charity at Yarane_Barekate Mehr, a charity organization supporting female-headed households.

Tickets for the play will be offered on Tiwall on Monday.

“Mr. Happiness” first appeared at the Plymouth Theatre on Broadway in 1978.

Photo: A poster for “Mr. Happiness”, which will be staged online by director Aryan Rezai.

MMS/YAW