Teenage cyclist declared brain dead after car crash

TEHRAN - Iranian teenager cyclist Mahyar Farzaneh, who was injured in a car collision in Yazd on Friday, was declared brain dead.

The 17-year-old cyclist was killed as a result of car crash. Farzaneh was a member of Iran Cycling National Team.

“Mahyar was one of Iranian talented cyclists and had a bright future ahead but he was hit by a car unfortunately,” President of Iran Cycling Federation Khosro Ghamari said.

His family tries to accept organ donation of their deceased beloved.