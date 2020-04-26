Annual imports of basic commodities up 2.5 folds

TEHRAN- Iran’s import of basic goods has risen by 2.5 folds in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), according to an official with Government Trading Corporation (GTC) of Iran.

Amir Talebi, the acting director of GTC’s foreign trade department, said last year most of the basic commodities imported via ports were unloaded directly from vessels to the trains which reduced the cost and time of transportation significantly, IRNA reported.

“Our duty is supplying the basic goods required in the country and to do so we are constantly monitoring and investigating the markets to purchase these goods in the best condition”, Talebi noted.

The official said that over two million tons of rice, oil, and sugar have been imported to the country in the past year, some of which has been distributed and some has been stored.

Last week, Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Saeed Rasouli announced that transit of basic goods to the ports via railway network in the first Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (March 20-April 19) was tripled compared to the figure for the same month last year.

“The direct transport of goods from ship to train, which took place in the country's ports after 15 years, plays an important role in increasing the speed of cargo transportation and reducing the costs,” the official highlighted.

MA/MA