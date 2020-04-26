Coronavirus: Sistan-Baluchestan reopening hotels as lockdown rules eased

TEHRAN – Residential centers in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province have been allowed to reopen as the coronavirus lockdown has been eased, CHTN quoted provincial tourism official Mojtaba Mirhosseini as saying on Sunday.

Hotels can reopen their doors during the holy month of Ramadan observing strict sanitary and social distancing requirements, he added.

He also explained that the Sistan-Baluchestan tourism sector aims at promoting the province as a favorite destination for travelers after the end of the coronavirus crisis.

For mainstream Iranians, the name of Sistan-Baluchestan conjures up stories of drought, desiccated wetlands, and dust storms. On the international scale, foreigners may consider it a reminiscent of the big red blot on the Iran safety map.

The vast province was long shunned by potential foreign and domestic travelers though it is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert, parts of latter is situated in Kerman province.

ABU/MG