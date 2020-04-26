Zarif, UN chief say it’s necessary to send aid to Yemen

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres held a phone conversation on Sunday discussing the necessity to send humanitarian aid to the war-stricken Yemen, especially as the country is being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

For this purpose, the two top officials highlighted, it is needed to open the Yemeni borders and also protect security of borders and ports.

Guterres also welcomed Iran’s efforts for a truce in Yemen and pushing for start of political talks between the warring sides in the country.

In another telephone conversation on April 12, Zarif and Guterres discussed regional developments, especially in Yemen.

Zarif expressed Iran’s support for dialogue to settle regional issues, noting that the Yemen crisis does not have a military solution.

He added that a consistent ceasefire can be a good start for the political resolution of the ongoing conflict in the country.

In April 2015, Zarif submitted a letter to Ban Ki-moon, then UN secretary general, outlining Iran’s four-point peace plan for Yemen.

The plan calls for an immediate ceasefire and end of all foreign military attacks, humanitarian assistance, a resumption of broad national dialogue and establishment of an inclusive national unity government.

NA/PA

