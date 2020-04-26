Pol Literary Agency sends 3 Persian books to Croatia for translation 

TEHRAN – The Pol Literary and Translation Agency, a Tehran-based institution that translates Iranian books and presents Persian-language publications around the world, has sent three books by Persian writers to Croatia to be translated into Croatian.

The novels “Romance in a Van Gogh Style” and “Booklessness” by Mohammadreza Sharafi-Khabushan and poetry collection “Leili Azar” by Azam Saadatmand will be translated by a Croatian publisher in collaboration with the Pol agency, the Shahrestan Adab Cultural Institute, the Iranian publisher of the books, announced on Sunday.

“Romance in a Van Gogh Style” tells the love story between Alborz, the son of a housekeeper at the mansion of Khosro Khani, an artist, and his daughter Nazli. Due to his love for Nazli, Alborz encounters mysterious events leading to Khosro Khani.

The book and “The Story of Goharshad” by Saeid Tashakkori shared the award in the Novel for Adults category at the Seyyed Ali Andarzgu Literary Awards launched in 2019 by the Association of Islamic Revolution Publishers to honor books on the 1979 Islamic revolution.

The story of “Booklessness” is set in the Qajar period (1796-1925) and it tells the tale of an antique dealer who is deeply interested in rare Persian manuscripts.

This story and “This Street Has No Rumble Strip” by Maryam Jahani shared the best novel prize of the 10th Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards, Iran’s most lucrative literary prize, in January 2018.

Photo: A combination photo shows the covers of the novels “Romance in a Van Gogh Style”, “Booklessness” and the poetry collection “Leili Azar”.



