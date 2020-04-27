Netflix pens deal with MK2 to screen Abbas Kiarostami films

TEHRAN – Netflix has penned a new deal with France’s MK2 Films to screen a number of remastered versions of films by Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

The deal has also brought a total of 50 movies to the streaming service, including many versions of classics by famous filmmakers Charles Chaplin, Buster Keaton and others, announced Slashgear, a website that covers everything from cutting-edge tech gear to digital lifestyle trends.

The Netflix deal kicked off on April 24, having first launched a dozen of Truffant classics such as “Fahrenheit 451”, “The 400 Blows”, “The Woman Next Door” and “Confidentially Yours”.

Also in February, India’s Alliance Media & Entertainment acquired a collection of works by Kiarostami from France’s MK2 Films for distribution in the country.

The collection included 33 features, documentaries and shorts from Kiarostami’s oeuvre including “Taste of Cherry”, “The Wind Will Carry Us” and “Where Is the Friend’s Home?”.

According to Variety, MK2 Films acquired all rights to the first 20 movies made by Kiarostami in a deal with Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) in 2017.

As part of the deal with IIDCYA, MK2 Films has restored the films in 4K. The titles include “The Traveler” and “Where Is the Friend’s Home?”.

A winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 for his “Taste of Cherry”, Kiarostami died of cancer on July 5, 2016 at the age of 76.

Photo: Abbas Kiarostami in an undated photo. (Janus Films)

RM/MMS/YAW